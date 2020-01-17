Health Professions dean resigns, Glenmaye named acting dean

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Check back for details.

College of Health Professions Dean Sandra Bibb has resigned. Co-director of News and Media Relations Joe Kleinsasser said that he learned of Bibb’s resignation yesterday and no reasoning was given to him.

The Sunflower has reached out to the provost’s office for comment.

Dr. Linnea Glenmaye was announced as the acting dean of the college in Friday’s WSU Today. According to the announcement, Glenmaye has been at Wichita State since 1998 and has served as the Director of the School of Social Work and Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs since 2011.