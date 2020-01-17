MWCB LLC requesting $33 million in IRBs for NetApp site on Innovation Campus

Innovation Campus developer MWCB LLC is requesting $33 million in industrial revenue bonds to build a 168,000-square-foot NetApp headquarters in Wichita, according to the Wichita Eagle.

The university announced in November that the prominent cloud data services company may move to Innovation Campus.NetApp’s Wichita headquarters is currently on north Rock Road.

The Wichita City Council will consider MWCB’s request on Tuesday.

IRBs are debt securities issued by a governmental agency on behalf of a private-sector company.

The bonds would be used for construction of the new building “and related development costs.”

According to the request, the space would be leased from MWCB to NetApp.

MWCB is partially owned by former Kansas Board of Regent member David Murfin.