Campus YMCA grand opening tomorrow

The Steve Clark YMCA has scheduled their grand opening on Jan. 21, the first day of the spring semester.

The grand opening is filled with activities throughout the day with the ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m.

The Steve Clark YMCA will be a fully-functioning YMCA, but does not offer a pool. Wichita State’s Student Health Services and Counseling and Prevention services will also be housed in the new facility.

Every fee-paying Wichita student has access to a Y membership.