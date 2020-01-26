‘What a difference a year can make’: Shockers eclipse win total from a season ago with win against Knights

Wichita State senior Jaime Echenique dunks the ball during the second half of the game against Central Florida on Jan. 25 inside Charles Koch Arena.

In back-to-back seasons, Wichita State defeated UCF in front of a packed Charles Koch Arena crowd, but this year’s game had a much different feel than the last.

A year ago, the Shockers were struggling and searching for their first conference when they were set to face off against the Knights, but this year is a different story. With their win on Saturday, the Shockers have already reached the 2018-19 regular-season win total and have done it in ten fewer games.

In last year’s game, the Shockers only had three different players reach double-figures with Jamarius Burton being the only returner to reach double-figures. This season, the Shockers had five players in double-figures. As sophomore Dexter Dennis puts it, ‘what a difference a year makes.’

“It feels great,” Dennis said after the game. “But, at the same time, we can grow a lot more and I think that’s what coach is ready for. That’s what we’re ready for, too. We just have to keep getting better. But what a difference a year can make, for sure.”

One season ago, the Shockers were 1-6 through seven conference games with the lone win coming against these same UCF Knights. This year, WSU is 5-2 with only two teams standing in front of them in the American Athletic Conference title race – Tulsa and Houston.

Despite getting off to such a better start, Head Coach Gregg Marshall, along with the players, know that they are yet to play its best basketball this season, even if they have already reached that magic number of 17.

“We’re better,” Marshall stated. “I mean, I’ve said that we’re pretty good. We weren’t pretty good at this time last year. We’re pretty good, and we have to decide if that’s good enough. Are we satisfied with pretty good? Because we have some things that we need to clean up and I’ve got to do a better job coaching and we’ve got to do a better job of absorbing coaching and making it a priority to improve.”

The Shockers, however, have yet to reach the next level that they will need to reach for them to keep playing late in March. Marshall along with other know that they will need to push the right to buttons to help the players unlock this next level.

“We’re pretty good,” Marshall said. “That’s what I told (the players). We’re pretty good, and that’s kind of where we’ve maintained. We’ve maintained ‘pretty good.’ 17-3 is pretty good. We’ll see where it goes. I don’t know how we’re going to continue to evolve and get better.”

“We’ve been in neutral for a while, but we’ve got a lot of talent. A lot of kids that are quality individuals, but we have to buckle down and eliminate the silly mistakes.”

One of the best examples of this improvement has been the play of freshman point guard Grant Sherfield, especially more recently. Lately, Sherfield has started to struggle with taking of the basketball, but was vital in pulling out a victory against the Knights by making some key ‘winning plays’ to help put WSU over the top.

One of the key plays that Sherfield was able to make against UCF was a long offensive rebound that he was able to secure and give WSU a chance to capitalize on another possession.

“You learn a lot here,” Sherfield said. “At the beginning of the year, I don’t think I would have been able to make that play, but the coaching in the film room and coach drilled it into me so I’m glad I’m able to make that play now.”

As a senior, Jaime Echenique knows the importance for the team to just keep improving, day by day. One of the areas that WSU was able to excel in was the assist category, tallying 20 assists as a team. In the recent losses to Temple and Houston, the Shockers’ ball movement had become stagnant thus, making it more difficult to score the basketball. With the improved ball movement and unselfishness against South and Central Florida, it has allowed for WSU’s offense to be much more successful.

“We just have to keep moving up and learn from our mistakes and then keep practicing and keep believing,” he said. “I’m really glad we shared the ball, and we were really unselfish in that point. That’s what gave us the win.”

The Shockers will once again be tested in their next matchup, but not for another week. WSU will have to wait until Saturday for their matchup with Tulsa at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Oklahoma. Currently, Tulsa is tied atop the top in the AAC with Houston. The Havoc in the Heartland matchup is scheduled to tip-off at 5 p.m.