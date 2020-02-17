Shocker softball goes 2-3 in Bobcat Classic

Wichita State's Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner speaks to junior Bailee Nickerson at third during their game against Kansas Univeriverity on Friday, Oct. 11 at Wilkin's Stadium.

Wichita State softball (5-4) returned to Texas and began the weekend with double-digit wins over Saint Louis and the University of Texas-San Antonio in the Bobcat Classic.

In their first contest, WSU run-ruled Saint Louis 13-2 in four innings. Junior pitcher Erin McDonald had two solo home runs in the first two innings and pitched three innings, giving up just three hits and recording four strikeouts.

Against UTSA, the Shockers got off to a slow start, but got their bats going in the third inning and scored seven in the sixth to cruise to a 12-1 victory.

In their third matchup of the weekend against Texas State, the Shocker bats went quiet against freshman pitcher Tori McCann. The Shockers eventually scored three in the sixth, but ultimately fell, 5-3 to the Bobcats.

WSU then faced off against UTSA again, falling 2-0.

In their final game of the weekend, the Shockers met Texas State again, losing 9-1. WSU didn’t get a hit in until Madison Perrigan’s sixth-inning single broke up the no-hitter. Freshman Bailey Urban singled in sophomore Sydney McKinney for WSU’s only run of the game.

Up next, WSU will travel to Alabama for the Easton Bama Bash this weekend, where they will play Louisville and Penn State twice, as well as taking on nationally ranked Alabama.