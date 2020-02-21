Student threatened over MAGA hat

A student was threatened over his Make America Great Again hat on Tuesday in Neff Hall.

Two students were involved in a confrontation over a Make America Great Again hat on Tuesday, according to the university crime log.

After a class was over in Neff Hall, a student confronted another student for having a Make America Great Again hat. The student with the hat was then threatened and the hat, which was sitting on the student’s table, was thrown on the ground, said Wichita State Police Chief Rodney Clark.

After the incident, WSU police officers contacted the students about the incident. The student making the threats admitted to the events saying that they were angry, Clark said. No charges were pressed and the case was passed on to Student Conduct.

“We’re trying to educate them to say ‘That’s wrong according to the law,'” Clark said.

Clark clarified that there was no physical altercation that took place during the incident.