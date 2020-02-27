Check out what each WSU org is requesting in student fees for next year

An in-state undergraduate student at Wichita State taking 15 credit hours both semesters will pay $1,590.86 in student fees this school year.

In addition to a Health and Wellness fee and an Intercollegiate Athletic fee, WSU students fund a variety of student services programs through fees.

For fiscal year 2021, university organizations are requesting $10,570,557 in funding, a $664,957 increase from the FY 2020 Student Services Budget. You can read the full 2021 Student Fee Binder here.

The Student Fees Committee begins deliberations Thursday afternoon.

New this year:

Ulrich Museum — $100,000

-fees would fund the construction of a Collection Study Center that would give students access to a digitized database of the museum’s collection, as well as a student lounge

Graduate Student Council — $53,995

– the newly formed GSC is requesting money to fund events, conduct elections, provide stipends and bi-annual retreats for executive board members, conduct daily operations, and purchase supplies

Shocker Career Accelerator — $47,000

-fees would fund the creation of LinkedIn Learning suite, a “comprehensive learning tool” for developing professional skills that would be incorporated into professional development plans for every WSU student participating in an applied learning or internship experience

Other:

Student Affairs — $2,832,747 (up $183,617 from FY 2020)

-$65,515 proposed increase for Student Involvement ($1,071,515)

-fee increase would help fund five higher education graduate assistants hired last year after money from Applied Studies “did not materialize” to cover four of the five stipends, as SI originally thought would happen

-SGA is proposing to pay 40% of Assistant Director of Student Involvement Gabriel Fonseca’s salary, which was previously paid exclusively by SI

-$21,258 proposed increase for Student Health ($949,258)

-additional funding would help offset “increased costs for fringe benefits and employee health insurance”

-$22,572 proposed increase for the Child Development Center ($363,236)

-proposed increase is “due to mandated raise increases for full-time staff and fringe and health benefit increases”

-$75,836 proposed increase for the Counseling and Prevention Services ($329,819)

-additional money would fund two CAPS leadership positions and a new clinical position

-$23,774 proposed increase for Student Conduct ($133,774)

-additional funding would support a graduate teaching position for coordinating “education and outreach to students regarding decision-making.”

-$15,850 proposed increase for Student Life ($115,850)

-No proposed change to Student Affairs Initiatives funding ($100,000)

-$15,444 proposed increase for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion ($69,910)

-requesting $25,000 to fund a four-day retreat for “incoming freshmen of diverse backgrounds to help in their transition” to WSU

-$10,000 proposed increase for Prevention Services (Safe Ride) ($29,204)

Rhatigan Student Center — $2,669,000 (up $30,000 from FY 2020)

-fee increase would offset 1.5% wage increase provided to RSC employees in July 2019

Campus Recreation — $1,058,470 (up $13,470 from FY 2020)

-additional funding would offset the increased cost of benefits

Student Government Association — $318,098 (up $48,923 from FY 2020)

-for the first time, SGA is requesting to pay 40% of the assistant director of student involvement’s salary, which has previously been covered exclusively by Student Involvement

-includes funding increases for all standing committees, Shocker Support Locker student salaries and advertising, and election student salaries

Educational Opportunity Fund — $254,025 (down $3,991 from FY 2020)

-Eliminates two cooperative education initiatives for a combined savings of $38,066

-Proposes two $10,000 hardship funds — one for domestic students and one for international students

The Sunflower Student Newspaper — $150,000 (same as FY 2020)

Shift Space Gallery — $70,751 (up $3,684 from FY 2020)

-increase would help offset state benefits increase

Formula SAE Racing Team — $70,000 (up $12,749 from FY 2020)

-additional funding would help with travel expenses due to an increase in members and a conference location change

-also requesting money to advance the vehicle’s aerodynamic system and upgrade the team’s computer lab

College of Fine Arts Programming — $60,000 (up $15,000 from FY 2020)

-proposed increase would offset revenue loss from providing students with free or reduced-rate tickets

Varsity Esports — $54,841 (up $6,841 from FY 2020)

-additional money would help fund travel, equipment, and uniforms

Baja Racing Team — $20,000 (up $7,000 from FY 2020)

-additional funding would help team purchase new racing gear and vehicle transfer case

-increase would also help the team attend all three possible competitions next year

Model United Nations — $20,000 (same as FY 2020)

Graduate Student Programming — $10,000 (same as FY 2020)

Mikrokosmos Literary Journal — $3,675 (up $175 from FY 2020)

– proposed increase would make up for not having funds to carry over from last fiscal year

CSG Visiting Artist Lecture Series — $3,345 (same as FY 2020)