News week in brief (March 2-6)

The Future of Art is Female: A Collection of Works by Women Graduate Students

Women graduate students of the Wichita State School of Art, Design and Creative Industries will feature their artwork every day this week. For a look into each student’s unique work, stop by the looking glass of the Rhatigan Student Center’s Cadman Art Gallery.

Women in the Workplace Panels

The Student Government Association is hosting a weeklong series focusing on Women in the Workplace. The panels will be held 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 5 p.m. Wednesday in RSC 142. The series will wrap with a professional come and go woman-to-woman marketing event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday.

WSU Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band

The WSU Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, directed by Timothy Shade, is having a concert Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Deurksen Fine Arts Center. Students can preorder their free ticket with their Shocker ID. Anyone without a Shocker ID can purchase a ticket for $12.

Magician Daniel Martin

Magician Daniel Martin, known from the Netflix show “Magic for Humans,” is scheduled to perform at the CAC Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday. The show is free for any student with a Shocker ID, $3 for faculty and staff, $5 for general admission, and $1 for kids 12 and under. Tickets are not being sold in advance and can only be picked up at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.