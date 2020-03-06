WSU student, faculty, staff information potentially compromised in December data breach

After an investigation of a Dec. 2019 data breach, a “leading computer forensic firm” found that a server that was compromised during the breach contained names, email addresses, dates of birth “and, in some cases, Social Security numbers,” of former and current Wichita State students, faculty and staff, according to a university statement.

David Miller, interim chief information officer, said in his statement that all affected individuals would receive a letter to their home address. The letter contains details about the incident “as well as steps you can take to help protect your information.”

“While the university does not have any evidence of actual or attempted misuse of your personal information, we are offering identity theft protection to all potentially affected individuals at no charge,” the statement reads.

A sample letter can be found at www.wichita.edu/securityincident.

The university offered theft protection includes 12 months of credit monitoring, fully managed ID theft recovery services and a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy.

Miller said if individuals think they have been affected or didn’t receive a letter can call 1-833-570-0375 or reach out to him personally at [email protected]. It is discouraged to email details that give away personal information.

The university is encouraging everyone to reset their passwords regularly, use complex passwords, and to not click on suspicious links or leaving computers unlocked when not in use.