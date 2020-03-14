Here’s what campus resources are open, closed for the next 4 weeks

The Wichita State campus remains open, but with the university suspending classes next week, there have been some changes to building hours and other campus resources. Here is a list of some of the changes:

Shocker Hall Dining

March 13

7 a.m.-8 p.m.

March 14

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 5-8 p.m.

March 15

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 5-10 p.m.

March 16 and 17

7 a.m.-10 p.m.

March 18 Onward

Monday-Sunday

10 a.m.-1 p.m.; 5-7 p.m.

Groundhouse

March 13

7 a.m.-midnight

March 14

7-10 a.m.

March 15

7-10 a.m.

March 16-17

7 a.m.-midnight

March 18 onward

Monday-Sunday

7-10 a.m.; 7-9 p.m.

Office of Student Success

Supplemental Instruction and tutoring will move online and sessions will continue their regularly scheduled times. Students should also check Blackboard and contact their tutors for updates. No sessions will be held during Spring Break.

Rhatigan Student Center (RSC)

Building Hours:

March 16-20

7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

March 21

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

March 22

Closed

March 23-27

7 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Food Court Hours:

March 14: Starbucks 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Everything else is closed

March 15: Closed

March 16 onward: Starbucks: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Chick-fil-A and Panda Express 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: Closed

Ablah Library

March 14:

1-7 p.m.

Sundays:

Closed

Monday through Thursdays:

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fridays:

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturdays:

1-7 p.m.

Spring break hours:

Monday-Thursdays: normal time

March 28:

1-5 p.m.

March 30: the library will resume its normal hours

Stay tuned to the library’s website and social media accounts for more updates. There are still resources available remotely, which include the following:

Reference Assistant, Interlibrary Loan, Renewals and Returns.

In the case that the library is closed, renewals can happen remotely; just go to https://libcat.wichita.edu/vwebv/login.

For Off-Campus Access, you can use WSU’s proxy server simply by logging in with your myWSU ID and password

Student Wellness Center

The Student Wellness Center will still operate during its normal hours.

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Counseling and Prevention Services

Counseling and Testing is advising clients to reach out to their counselors to reschedule appointments if you have any symptoms of illness. There will be no charge for late reschedule or cancellation due to illness.

Dental Hygiene Clinic

All appointments are canceled until April 13.

Student Success

Online appointments only until further notice.

When in doubt, always check online and social media accounts for updates. If your campus department is offering services to students over the in-person class suspension period and you’d like to be included in this list, email [email protected] with hours and services offered.