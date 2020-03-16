Wichita State switching to online classes for remainder of semester, limiting access to on-campus housing

The Wichita State University water tower stands tall on Sept. 25 on the main campus.

Wichita State will not resume in-person classes this year.

Following Kansas State University, Wichita State has switched to online or remote learning classes for the remainder of the semester.

“It’s obvious this is what we need to do,” University President Jay Golden said in an interview with The Sunflower.

“We’re going to focus very hard on the quality of the online experience and we all know the online experience is not as as fulfilling as being in person and being with classmates and faculty, and having those type of experiences.”

WSU will also be limiting on-campus housing operations starting Sunday, March 22 at 5 p.m. Students who have already left campus will not be allowed back on campus without explicit permission from Housing and Residence Life. Students will also have limited access to campus dining halls.

Students who have traveled to California, New York state, Washington state, and Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to pick up their items from residence halls.

Students who can not return home can register to remain on campus if they meet the following criteria:

International students with a permanent address in an area heavily affected by COVID-19

Students with health conditions or disabilities that prevent travel home

Students who reside with a family member or guardian with health issues that put them at an increases risk of COVID-19

Students without the ability to return to their permanent residence due to other documented circumstances

Refunds will be offered to students.

“Given the very recent Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for limited gatherings for at least eight weeks, this decision was made not only to protect out campus community but also to provide some sense of certainty during these unprecedented times.”

Spring commencement will also be postponed indefinitely.

“If we can do something even virtually … but I personally know that is not the same,” Golden said.

Other logistics, such as access to campus buildings, are still being worked out.

“This is not fun, this sucks, this is not how any of us want our college experience to be like,” Golden said.