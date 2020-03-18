Regents, Wichita State postpone buy-back of The Flats, Suites again

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Kanas Board of Regents, at the request of Wichita State, has moved their presentation on the buck-back of The Flats and The Suites to April.

The Flats and Suites are privately-owned apartments on Wichita State’s campus. MWCB, LLC, partially owned by former Regent David Murfin, own the buildings.

At last month’s meeting, the Kansas Board of Regents asked the university for more information on buying back the buildings to be presented at today’s meeting.

The university claims that buying back the MWCB owned buildings will save them half a million dollars a year over the course of a 25-year-long bond.

“It gives long-term say so over occupancy pricing, renovations, additions and just general flexibility,” Vice President of Strategic Communications Lou Heldman told The Sunflower in January.