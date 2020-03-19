Morris Udeze enters transfer portal

Sophomore Morris Udeze is fouled while going up for a layup during the game against Tulane on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Sophomore center Morris Udeze has joined five of his teammates in entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Stockrisers.

Udeze has been a part of the program for two seasons but his freshman season was cut short following a shoulder surgery. Prior to the injury, Udeze was averaging 3.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, in 12.6 minutes of action. The Houston native appeared in 13 games off the bench in his first season at WSU.

His sophomore season was much more successful as Udeze was inserted into the starting lineup early on and was critical to the team’s early-season success. Udeze suited up in 28 of the 31 games, as he averaged 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in his sophomore campaign.

With Udeze’s transfer, the Shockers now have six scholarships available for the upcoming season.