BREAKING: Second presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 identified in Sedgwick County resident

A second presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 was identified in a Sedgwick County resident, according to a release from the county health department.

The patient is a man under the age of 60 and has history of travel to Colorado, where COVID-19 cases have been higher than average compared to other areas of the country. He is currently under home isolation and was tested at his medical providers.

The only known close contact was a household member who will be monitored for symptoms.

The Kansas Health Department announced earlier today that there are 55 cases in the state. The first case of COVID-19 in a Sedgwick County resident was identified on Thursday. The first case was a woman above the age of 60 and had no known travel history.