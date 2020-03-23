Student employees to be paid for at least one month, non-student until end of FY2020

Student employees who can not work remotely or on campus will continue to be paid for the next two pay periods, a university release said.

That pay period will end on April 19. After that date, student employees with “no available work” will not be paid.

“We understand that not every question has been answered, nor every situation anticipated,” the release said.

Non-student employees will continue to be paid as they normally are until the end of FY2020.

Graduate teaching assistants, graduate research assistants, and graduate assistants will continue to be paid until the end date designated on their epaf. Grant funded roles will continue to be paid until the grant funding is no longer available.

Employees whose work can be done remotely is encouraged to continue to do so.