WSU to convert all summer courses to online/remote format

Wichita State announced Friday that all summer courses will be converted to an online or remote format in response to the continued threat of COVID-19.

“While we had hoped to be able to return to some sense of normal by the summer months, the situation remains uncertain,” Provost Rick Muma wrote in a university release.

“Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have made the difficult decision to continue our online and/or remote academic instruction through the summer term.”

Registration for summer classes begins on Monday.