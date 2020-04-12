Wichita State commit Clarence Jackson hopes to continue the junior college tradition at WSU

One of the main things that stuck out about Wichita State to Clarence Jackson was the recent success of the program. Even with the recent exodus of transfers from the program, Jackson knew the success that Head Coach Gregg Marshall and the coaching staff has had in developing players over the years.

“The winning pedigree that coach Gregg Marshall has and I knew that he could pretty much get me to where I needed to be and develop me how I want to,” he said. “That really stuck out to me.”

Another reason why Jackson committed was the recent success that WSU has had with the junior college players. Junior forward Trey Wade was one of the players that stuck out for Jackson as he knew what type of player he was.

“I see how Trey Wade is doing right now and I knew what type of a player he was and I wanted to play with him,” Jackson said.

Part of what Jackson thinks he can bring to next year’s team is his overall versatility. In his lone season at Polk State, the 6’7 forward averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while playing both forward positions. In his own opinion, he believes that he can play multiple positions across the board and help the team win in any way possible. He also gives perks to his defensive ability.

“It’s a key piece to my game because I can guard multiple positions, play multiple positions, score, pass, rebound like crazy,” Jackson said. ” I lock up on defense too.”

“So I do it all.”

This past Thursday, Jackson found out that he was now the No. 23 junior college player in the rankings by JucoRecruiting after being unranked earlier as a freshman qualifier. Jackson became the fourth WSU player to be ranked in the top-25 in the past five years joining his teammates Trey Wade (No. 10, 2019 class) and Craig Porter (No. 15, 2020 class).

Jackson is very grateful for his ranking especially since he was limited to one season at the junior college level.

“I was very grateful. It was a dream come true,” he said. “Knowing that I was a freshman and my first year playing junior college, I did what I needed to do. So, I was very grateful.”

With the transition of junior college to Division-I, Jackson feel likes it will be easier on him because of the competitive nature of junior college basketball.

“I feel like junior college was pretty tough because everyone wants a scholarship,” Jackson said. “At the end of the end, every game it’s going to be a challenge and that they’re going to lay it on the line every time. Now, I feel like Division-I it’s going easier on me but it’s going to be another way for me to get better and fine-tune my game. I know I’ll be ready for it.”

With the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it has made it difficult for the new recruits to stay in touch, but Jackson has been able to stay in contact with a couple of his teammates. Early on, he has talked with Wade along with fellow commit Porter as they try to build the chemistry for the upcoming season.

“I talk to Trey (Wade) every other day. We just try to say ‘what’s up’ and try to get used to each other,” Jackson said. “I know this year I’m probably going to room with Craig Porter so me and him are talking, too and building a relationship.”