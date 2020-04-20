“We won’t take it for granted:” Wichita State softball seniors announce intentions to return to team in 2020

Wichita State junior Ryleigh Buck gets a hit during the game against Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK on March 6, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

The Wichita State softball team saw their season get cut short due to the COVID-19 virus. The Shockers had three seniors on the roster for this season – Ryleigh Buck, Madison Perrigan, and Bailey Lange – and they didn’t know if their careers would be coming to an end.

On March 31, the NCAA came out and said that spring sports athletes would be eligible for another year of play. And on Monday, the three Shocker seniors spoke out – announcing their intentions to come back for another year.

“We will add that weight to the bar. We will finish through every line. We will take that extra rep,” the seniors said in a release on the team’s Twitter account. “We will focus, not only on becoming the best we can on the field, but we will also cherish every moment from here on out with our teammates.”

“We’ve been given one more year of loving on our girls, fighting for our team, and playing this game to the fullest. We won’t take it for granted.”

The Shockers were only able to complete 27 of their games this past season before the NCAA cancelled the rest of the spring sports seasons. They only played in tournaments and did not play a single home game. WSU finished the year with a 11-16 overall record and a two-game losing streak.