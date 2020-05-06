Library books can still be returned with 24-hour drop off

Graduating Wichita State students won’t have to worry about not receiving their diploma if they can’t return their books to the library before classes end.

Though campus is closed, items can still be returned to the 24-hour book return box on the library’s east entrance.

Although unreturned books won’t cost graduates a diploma in the short term, if a book is lost, the student will have to pay for its replacement.“If they have significant library fines [such as a lost book] they would have to clear those up before they could get an official transcript,” said Ginger Williams, the library’s associate dean of academic engagement and public services.

Due to a policy change in response to COVID-19, the library is not issuing fines for any checked-out items, so students can return them at their convenience. The library is also accepting mail returns from students currently living outside of the Wichita area.

Williams said that although the library is committed to students’ academic excellence, their priority right now is student health.

“The bottom line is that we don’t want anyone to be worried about when their library books are due right now,” she said. “They need to focus on staying safe and healthy, and hopefully completing their coursework if they’re able.”