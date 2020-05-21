WSU: In-person courses will switch to hybrid instruction for fall 2020

As Wichita State University inches toward Phase I of its plan to reopen campus, it’s becoming more clear just how different the upcoming fall semester could look.

In an email sent out to students on Wednesday, the Office of Academic Affairs said all in-person courses in the fall will move to hybrid instruction. The university said this step will help students and instructors switch to online instruction if it becomes unsafe to return to campus.

Hybrid courses are partially in-person and partially online. The university said fall instructors can choose to apply any mix of in-person learning, group instruction online and/or online activities that students must complete on their own.

As faculty complete their new course structures, Academic Affairs will release more details about in-person and online requirements for the fall.

There are no additional fees for hybrid courses. Fully online courses will remain online.

The university said it also plans to take the following safety precautions this fall:

Classrooms will be disinfected daily, students encouraged to bring hand sanitizer

In-person classroom capacities will be limited to maintain 6-foot social distancing

Faculty, staff and students are expected to wear face coverings when meeting together

Students who need internet or computer access at home can apply for loaner Chromebooks and mobile hotspot devices.

All summer courses will be taught online or by remote.