Wichita+State+employee+tests+positive+for+COVID-19

A Wichita State University employee working on campus tested positive for the coronavirus, the university said Friday in a release.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus.

The release says WSU officials “acted quickly to follow appropriate protocols,” including notifying people who had direct contact with the employee in institution programs, employment or activities. The university said it is also following all federal guidelines for cleaning, social distancing, and implementing work-from-home requirements for those at risk for exposure.

“This is not a time to panic,” the release states. “It is, however, a time to be attentive, flexible, serious and engaged regarding the steps we need to take as a community to care for ourselves and for one another.”

The university did not release any specific details about the employee out of respect for privacy.

The university is currently in Phase II of its plan to reopen campus and hopes to move into Phase III by the start of fall classes on Aug. 17.