This week’s news in brief (June 29)

New sculpture will honor late President Bardo

Wichita State will add its 81st outdoor sculpture to campus this summer, The Ulrich Museum of Art announced Wednesday in its weekly newsletter.

The museum plans to install the statue Tuesday, Aug. 4 on Innovation Campus. The statue, called “Twister Grande,” was created by Alice Aycock and will commemorate the legacy of former President John Bardo, who died in March 2019.

“At WSU, ‘Twister Grande’ will embody the spirit of former President John Bardo, reminding generations to come of the qualities he brought to campus as a leader: dynamism, adaptability, drive and the recognition of the need for change, all put in service of moving toward the future,” Leslie Brothers, director of the Ulrich Museum of Art, told The Wichita Eagle.

No public events are planned for the installation of the statue, but the museum welcomes visitors to the exhibit, as long as they wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

RSC, departments to close Friday

The Rhatigan Student Center and its departments will be closed Friday, July 3, to mark the Fourth of July.

The RSC is currently open with limited hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Operating hours differ for individual stores and departments inside the RSC, including the Shocker Store and Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes.

Only Starbucks (8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays) and Chick-fil-A (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays) are open at the food court. Visit WSU’s website for more information about operating hours and closures at the RSC.

Blackboard will be down for updates

Blackboard will be unavailable for a portion of this weekend, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 4.

The site will be inaccessible until at least after 5 a.m. Sunday, Wichita State said in Monday’s issue of WSU Today.

“During this time, Blackboard will go through a major update, and it’s possible this update will cause some technical problems and disturbances throughout the day on July 5,” the release states.

The university recommends saving any work-in-progress to Blackboard no later than Friday.