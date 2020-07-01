SGA Treasurer Colleen Ostermann resigns

Colleen Ostermann has served as the Student Government Association's treasurer since July 2019. She is resigning her post on July 9.

Colleen Ostermann, treasurer for the Student Government Association, submitted a letter of resignation on Wednesday.

Ostermann, who has been in the position since July 2019, is moving away from Wichita and can no longer remain in the position, according to an SGA statement released Wednesday. She will remain in office until July 9.

“She is sad to leave the Association but is proud of the work she has done over the past year,” SGA Director of Public Relations David Garcia wrote in the release. “However, she stated in full confidence that she trusts in the Association and whomever her successor is to accomplish the work she remains passionate about. Her unwavering support will not end, as she said that she ‘will always be here to answer questions or give advice.'”

Ostermann first served as treasurer alongside former Student Body President Kitrina Miller during the 62nd session of SGA. For her efforts that session, Ostermann was granted SGA emeritus status, which Garcia described as “the highest privilege the Association can give.”

“Her efforts during such unprecedented times will leave a lasting impact,” he wrote. “Her passion, work ethic and perspectives will be missed sorely by the Association.”

Ostermann did not immediately respond to The Sunflower’s request for comment on Wednesday.

In May, Student Body President Rija Khan selected Ostermann to continue serving in the role for the 63rd session.

Khan hopes to appoint an interim treasurer by Ostermann’s last day on July 9 to prevent any lapses in the treasurer’s work; the Senate will vote on the interim treasurer’s confirmation in August. A two-thirds majority of the Student Senate is required to confirm a new treasurer.

The treasurer is the chief financial officer of SGA’s funds and manages the organization’s budget, which includes responding to funding requests from students and organizations. They also chair the SGA Budget and Finance Committee.

Applications for the position are open until July 8 at wichita.edu/sgaopenpositions. SGA says the treasurer’s time commitment is between 20 and 30 hours per week.