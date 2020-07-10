Student Sen. Zachary James named interim SGA treasurer

Student Sen. Zach James is the Student Government Association's new interim treasurer. The Student Senate will vote to confirm his appointment in August.

Zachary James, a longtime senator in the Student Government Association, will serve as the association’s interim treasurer.

Student Body President Rija Khan announced James’ appointment to the position on Thursday, filling a vacancy created by outgoing Treasurer Colleen Ostermann’s resignation. Ostermann, who served in the role since July 2019, is moving away from Wichita and was no longer able to fulfill the role’s responsibilities.

James, a junior studying political science, has been a student senator in SGA’s last three sessions. James chaired the SGA Diversity, Empowerment and Inclusion Committee last year and has also served as a out-of-state representative on the annual Student Fees Committee.

“His prior experience with student fees makes him an ideal candidate for the role. His passion, work ethic and perspectives will bring new ideas to the table,” Khan said Thursday in a press release. “We are excited for him to evolve in the role and make the student fees process more transparent.”

The treasurer is the chief financial officer of SGA’s funds and manages the organization’s budget, which includes responding to funding requests from students and organizations. They also chair the SGA Budget and Finance Committee.

Prior to his selection as interim treasurer, James was named the chairman of a new SGA Task Force on the Black Student Experience. Khan created the task force to assess the experiences of Black students at Wichita State and develop recommendations to help Black students “thrive” on campus.

James will still be able to chair the task force as treasurer.

The Student Senate will vote on James’ confirmation as the next treasurer when SGA starts its regular meetings in August. A two-thirds majority of the Student Senate is required to confirm a new treasurer.