LAS takes the lead after first day of an unusual Clash of the Colleges 

Two students from the College of Arts and Liberal Sciences collaborate on a game as part of the Clash of the Colleges' in-person event on Friday. A winner will be crowned in September, after virtual games wrap up.

Unlike years past, Clash of the Colleges wrapped up its in-person games on Friday without a winner.

The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is in the lead with 1,250 points after the event, but a winner won’t be declared until virtual games conclude in September.

Clash of the Colleges is an annual event held by WSU First-Year Programs. The event brings all six academic colleges against each other for a field day of games and competition, usually drawing a large crowd of participants.

Besides adding virtual games to the event, first-year programs also changed the structure of the in-person games to implement precautions against COVID-19.

Students were required to wear face masks at all times and wash their hands upon entering and exiting the event.

The participants were limited, too. Students had to RSVP for one out of the five games and could only stay for that time slot. Around 200 students participated overall, but only 50 were expected at each specific game.

Even with the new rules in place, students still kept up the energy throughout the two-and-a-half-hour long event.

Freshman Madison Murray from the College of Fine Arts said that it was worth participating in her first Clash of the Colleges, even if it looked differently than she originally expected.

“I’ve always wanted to come to WSU … I’ve always watched the Clash of the Colleges like, ‘I want to do that, I can’t wait’,” Murray said. “It’s going to be different. But honestly, even though there’s less people here, I feel like it’s still such a great moment to be in. I still feel like I’m there with thousands of students around me.”

Murray said staff did a good job keeping everyone safe while still making the experience memorable and fun.

“Even like, bringing us in, they took time to make sure each of the colleges went in at their own time and it just felt really natural,” she said.

Junior transfer student Benjamin Roberts from the College of Fine Arts said WSU made the most out of the situation.

“[It was] a little bit odd; you don’t feel the energy like you normally would, but then again, sacrifices need to be made,” Roberts said. “It was fun. It is what it is.”

Roberts said it was nice to get out and see new people.

“It gets you out of the dorm room. It gives you something to do and a change of scenery,” he said.

Students can participate in virtual games to earn points for their college until Sept. 14. The winner will be announced once all the virtual games are complete.

The College of Engineering and College of Applied Studies are currently tied for second place, with 1,100 points each. Fine Arts has 1,000 points, followed by the School of Business at 1,000 and the College of Health Professions at 950.

The College of Applied Studies won the event last year, and the School of Business emerged victorious in 2018.

Click here to see a gallery of photos from the event on Friday.