WSU Foundation to announce major gift on Monday

Wichita State's Office of Admissions is housed in the Marcus Welcome Center. The WSU Foundation will hold a news conference behind the center announcing major gift Monday, Aug. 31.

The Wichita State University foundation is announcing a major gift to the university on Monday, Aug. 31, according to an email sent out by the Strategic Communications office Wednesday morning.

Students are not encouraged to attend for pandemic-related reasons. There will be no virtual option available.

The gift will be announced during a news conference in the garden behind the Marcus Welcome Center at 10am. Masks and social distancing will be required for attendees.

Update: When this story was initially published there was no virtual option planned for this event. Since then, The Sunflower was notified that a facebook live will be available for those who cannot attend.