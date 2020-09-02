WSU+releases+COVID-19+case+numbers+on+website

After weeks of insisting not to release COVID-19 numbers due to privacy reasons, Wichita State announced Wednesday that 35 students have tested positive.

“Wichita State University understands the importance of COVID-19 testing and the critical nature of sharing data with our campus community,” a university release stated.

There have been 1,555 students tested, according to the WSU COVID-19 case number dashboard.

Student Health Services has limited their testing to just students. Other Kansas universities have been including faculty and staff in their numbers.

Kansas State University has 409 positives out of the 3,029 tested and the University of Kansas has received 474 positive tests out of the 21,719 tested.

WSU added the dashboard to their website Wednesday morning and sent it out via Shocker Blast to student accounts.

The dashboard will be updated every Wednesday.