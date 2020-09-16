Former WSU guard Landry Shamet eliminated in Western Conference Semifinals

Former Wichita State guard Landry Shamet and the Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated in game seven by a score of 104-89 against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. This comes after the Clippers took a 3-1 lead by were unable to secure a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

In game seven, Shamet played only six minutes after rolling his ankle in the first quarter. Shamet made his only shot, a three-pointer, and finished with three points in the game. For the series, the former Shocker averaged 2.9 points per game while shooting 29.2% from the field.

Against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, Shamet started four out of the six games while going on to average eight points along with two rebounds per game while also shooting 48.6% from the field.

With Shamet and Fred VanVleet being eliminated in the Conference Semifinals, there are no Wichita State alumni left in the NBA Playoffs. Last week, the Toronto Raptors fell to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a game seven loss.