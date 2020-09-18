WSU updates COVID policy with temperature checks, new face covering mandates

Wichita State added a new policy in regards to temperature checks and has updated their mask covering policy, according to the Shocker Blast sent out Friday morning.

The new temperature check policy states that any individual who comes to campus should check their temperature and anyone who is higher than 100.4 degrees should not come to campus and should contact their health provider.

Generally, the university will not be in charge of issuing temperature checks.

“Work duties, programs, or activities should be modified through other measures such as physical distancing, wearing face masks and/or face coverings, and sanitization, to reduce the need to monitor temperatures whenever possible,” the policy states.

The university has also added more specific guidelines in regards to face coverings worn on campus.

Bandanas and fleece neck graders, non-medical grade masks, masks with filters, and any other face covering not recommended by the CDC may not be worn on campus, according to the release.