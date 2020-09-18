Charles Koch Arena to be an early voting site

Charles Koch Arena will become an early voting site for the 2020 election, Wichita State announced Friday.

The WSU Shockers Vote! Coalition has partnered with the Sedgwick County Elections Office and the Intercollegiate Athletic Association to offer this option to students, faculty, staff and community members who are eligible to vote in Sedgwick County to cast their vote during the General Election.

Following some conversations with the Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the coalition decided to utilize Charles Koch Arena and help to ensure it was a large enough space to encourage social distancing and other protocols from the health department.

“As part of the Wichita community, it is important for us to use our resources to support our fellow Wichitans,” Reginald McIntyre, director of marketing and fan engagement said in a release. “Partnering with the Sedgwick County Elections Office gives our local and campus community a safe space to exercise their right and civic duty to vote.”

The arena will be open for voting on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.