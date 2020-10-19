Governor Laura Kelly commends WSU’s ‘bold thinking’ at Molecular Diagnostic Lab opening

Laura Kelly, Governor of Kansas, speaks during the opening announcement of the new Molecular Diagnostics Lab at Wichita State on Monday, Oct. 19 inside the John Bardo Center.

Governor Laura Kelly visited Wichita State’s campus Monday for the new Molecular Diagnostic Lab opening. Also in attendance were Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, County Commision Chairman Pete Meitzner, Interim President Rick Muma, among others.

In her public address, Kelly commended Kansas universities on their effort to help the state in its pandemic response.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our state’s colleges and universities have been at the forefront of new initiatives to help our state and our country litigate the virus’s spread and its harmful effects,” Kelly said.

“Our colleges and universities are the engines of innovation that create jobs, promote economic development, and cultivate a healthy and productive workforce.”

The new lab is a partnership between Wichita State and Sedgwick County in an effort to increase lab testing capacity. The lab’s tests will have a 48 hour turnaround time.

“This new molecular diagnostic lab is yet another example of the bold thinking initiatives that make our research universities such an important part of our pandemic response,” Kelly said.

Kelly talked about the importance of higher capacity testing to fight the spread of the virus.

“Along with wearing masks, socially distancing, and avoiding mass gatherings we know that an increase in COVID-19 testing capacity is one of the most important tools we, as a state, can leverage to mitigate the virus being spread,” she said.

“Since the pandemic began, my administration recognized that a comprehensive and robust approach to testing, making sure our public health officials, our nursing facilities, our clinics, our schools, and others had access to the necessary kits, equipment, and lab capacity was imperative.”

Kelly said the new testing lab will help prevent another shutdown.

“We can help provide certainty that our schools and our businesses can stay open safely, that’s why this new, high volume testing center is so important,” Kelly said.

For more coverage on Governor Kelly’s visit to campus, click HERE.