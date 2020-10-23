PHOTOS: Protesters stand against police brutality and impunity happening across Africa

Students from Africa and members of the Wichita State University community came together on Thursday to protest against police brutality and impunity happening across Africa. —— The group is one of many around the world protesting, following years of violence at the hands of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known in Nigeria as SARS. Nigeria, The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, and many other African countries are heavily affected by the abuse of power from their governments.

Khanh Nguyen|October 23, 2020

Junior Aylin Heredia and Glodi Mpunga prepares a sign before the protest. The event was hosted by African Student Associasion on Thursday.