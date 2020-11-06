What you need to know about WSU’s voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Wichita State is continuing it’s multi-faceted approach to controlling COVID-19 on campus and is now offering free voluntary asymptomatic COVID testing with the help of Student Health Servicesand the new Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory.

Director of Student Health Services Camille Childers said all a student needs to bring is their ID.

“Come in, and you bring your ID and collect your kit,” Childers said. “You’ll register your kit and follow the instructions provided before returning your kit to Student Health Services.”

This testing is available to asymptomatic students, expanding upon previously announced testing for faculty and staff. The results of the tests will be published as part of the university COVID-19 Dashboard and reported to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) if applicable.

If a student utilizing this program tests positive, they will be asked to isolate and contact professors stating that they are ill and unable to attend class.

For students living in another county, Childers said all information will be provided to KDHE and other health departments.

“If you live in another county, because Student Health Services is your testing site, info is reported to KDHE and will be distributed to applicable health departments, and Student Health will follow up,” she said.

Childers stresses that if students are showing symptoms of COVID-19 they should contact Student Health Services or their Primary Care Provider.

Testing is available in the lobby of the WSU Student Wellness Center Monday thru Friday 9 am- 4pm. It’s available to all enrolled students who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and is free of charge.

Questions can be directed to Student Health Services at (316) 978-4792 or [email protected].