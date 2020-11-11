Wichita State postpones fall graduation ceremony

WuShock made an appearance at the ceremony. The Spring 2020 Commencement was held on Oct. 10, 2020 after the initial event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Wichita State has decided to postpone the fall graduation ceremony, according to a university announcement.

The ceremony scheduled for Nov. 22 was postponed after discussion with the Sedgwick County Health Department.

“Please be assured that we are committed to providing you with a safe in-person commencement ceremony at a future date,” the announcement stated. “We look forward to celebrating your achievements with you as you walk across the stage in Koch Arena and are recognized.”

The University previously celebrated their Spring 2020 graduates in October after a five month delay. The university did not provide the new date for the fall 2020 graduate ceremony.

This announcement follows the Student Affairs office’s decision to move all in person events to a virtual alternative. In an interview with The Sunflower, Vice President of Student Affairs Teri Hall said she hoped that other university events would follow in their footsteps.

“But I am hoping that they will follow suit and do things similarly,” Hall said.