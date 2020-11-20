Women’s basketball releases full conference schedule
Wichita State has released its women’s basketball conference schedule for the 2020-21 season.
The Shockers will play a 20-game schedule in the conference play which will feature a double round-robin format.
WSU will open conference action with a two-game roadtrip against Tulsa (Dec. 16) and Tulane (Dec. 19) before returning home for the first conference game at Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 23.
In its final nine games of the conference schedule, the Shockers will host six games inside Charles Koch Arena: UCF (Jan. 30), Tulane (Feb. 3), Temple (Feb. 6), Memphis (Feb. 17), Houston (Feb. 24) and Tulsa (March 2).
WSU will conclude the season in Fort Worth, Texas for the American Conference Tournament from March 8-11.
Tip times and television information will be released in the near future.
Full Conference Schedule
Dec. 16 – @Tulsa
Dec. 19 – @Tulane
Dec. 23 – SMU
Dec. 30 – @Houston
Jan. 2 – Cincinnati
Jan. 6 – @USF
Jan. 9 – East Carolina
Jan. 13 – @Memphis
Jan. 20 – USF
Jan. 23 – @Temple
Jan. 30 – UCF
Feb. 3 – Tulane
Feb. 6 – Temple
Feb. 10 – @UCF
Feb. 17 – Memphis
Feb. 20 – @East Carolina
Feb. 24 – Houston
Feb. 27 – @SMU
Mar. 2 – Tulsa
Sean Marty is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower. Marty, a junior from St. Louis, is currently majoring in communications with a journalism emphasis and...
