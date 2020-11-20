Women’s basketball releases full conference schedule

Wichita State’s Seraphine Bastin calls a play during the game against Tulsa at Charles Koch Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019.

Wichita State has released its women’s basketball conference schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The Shockers will play a 20-game schedule in the conference play which will feature a double round-robin format.

WSU will open conference action with a two-game roadtrip against Tulsa (Dec. 16) and Tulane (Dec. 19) before returning home for the first conference game at Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 23.

In its final nine games of the conference schedule, the Shockers will host six games inside Charles Koch Arena: UCF (Jan. 30), Tulane (Feb. 3), Temple (Feb. 6), Memphis (Feb. 17), Houston (Feb. 24) and Tulsa (March 2).

WSU will conclude the season in Fort Worth, Texas for the American Conference Tournament from March 8-11.

Tip times and television information will be released in the near future.

Full Conference Schedule

Dec. 16 – @Tulsa

Dec. 19 – @Tulane

Dec. 23 – SMU

Dec. 30 – @Houston

Jan. 2 – Cincinnati

Jan. 6 – @USF

Jan. 9 – East Carolina

Jan. 13 – @Memphis

Jan. 20 – USF

Jan. 23 – @Temple

Jan. 30 – UCF

Feb. 3 – Tulane

Feb. 6 – Temple

Feb. 10 – @UCF

Feb. 17 – Memphis

Feb. 20 – @East Carolina

Feb. 24 – Houston

Feb. 27 – @SMU

Mar. 2 – Tulsa