Shockers out of season-opening tournament following positive COVID-19 tests

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne, Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, Dexter Dennis, and Brycen Bush stand together during the national anthem before the game agianst Omaha on Tuesday.

The Shockers will no longer be playing in its season-opening tournament in South Dakota this week due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, a release announced Monday.

The Shockers’ season will now be put on pause following the tests within the program, and they will be replaced by Virginia Commonwealth University in the Crossover Classic. Wichita State had arrived for the tournament on Monday afternoon and tests were conducted shortly after.

WSU’s next scheduled game is on Dec. 2 against Oral Roberts which could be in jeopardy depending on how long the program will be on pause. If all the players have to follow a 14-day quarantine, they would also miss the game against Missouri scheduled for Dec. 6.

No decision has been made regarding next week’s home games, according to the release. The team will travel back to Wichita on Tuesday and separate arrangements will be made to safely transport infected personnel and any close contact cases.