Shockers add home game against Emporia State

Wichita State redshirt senior Alterique Gilbert gets the ball during the game against OSU at Charles Koch Arena on Dec.12.

Wichita State men’s basketball has added a home game against Emporia State on Dec. 18. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Shockers missed out on three games after they withdrew from the Crossover Classic due to positive COVID-19 within the program. This game with Emporia State will put WSU at 25 games this season. The NCAA is allowing 27 games this season.

Similar to the game against OSU, season ticket holders who are eligible for seats (based on priority points) will be contacted in the coming days.

Emporia State is out to a 3-0 start this season but has not played since Nov. 28. Since the Hornets are already at the maximum of 22 games for Division II, this game will be an exhibition for them. The game will count as a regular-season game for WSU.

The two schools last met on Nov. 19, 2015 when the Shockers defeated ESU 76-54. Ron Baker led the way for WSU with a game-high 23 points against the Hornets.