Shockers survive overtime battle with South Florida

Wichita State picked up a road victory against South Florida in overtime on Tuesday, 82-77. WSU improves to 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play with the win.

The Shockers’ offense struggled to get going in the first half, shooting 28% from the field and 10% on three-pointers after the first 20 minutes. Despite those offensive struggles, WSU only found themselves down seven points at halftime.

After finding themselves down by 13 with 2:48 left in the first half, WSU was able to rise for a strong comeback. Junior Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler gave the Shockers their first lead with 7:37 left in the game.

With the Shockers up two points, Alterique Gilbert fouled USF’s David Collins on a three-point attempt with 0.4 seconds left. Collins went 2-3 from the free-throw line, forcing overtime.

WSU was able to outscore USF 12-7 to secure the victory in overtime. Craig Porter, Jr. delivered five of his seven points in overtime.

As a team, the Bulls dominated WSU on the glass, outrebounding them 54-39. WSU controlled the points in the paint, however, outscoring USF 34-22.

Overall, the Shockers shot 41% (27-66) from the field and 27% (6-22) from downtown.

On the other side of things, USF also had its struggles offensively, shooting 33% from the field and 33% from downtown. Senior David Collins led the way offensively for the Bulls, scoring 17 points.

Tyson Etienne paced the Shockers offensively, tallying 25 points on 6-14 shooting. Etienne also connected went 3-9 on three-pointers and 10-12 from the free-throw line.

Up next, the Shockers will host East Carolina for a matchup on Dec. 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m and will be broadcast on ESPN+.