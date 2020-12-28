WSU has AAC home opener postponed

Wichita State senior Trey Wade dunks the ball during the game against ESU at Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 18.

Wichita State men’s basketball game against East Carolina University on Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the ECU program, the American Athletic Conference announced on Monday. The game was slated to be the Shockers’ home conference opener.

WSU is working on a replacement non-conference opponent for Wednesday night, according to a university spokesperson.

The game will be rescheduled at the first opportunity when both teams are available prior to Feb. 21. That is the date of the second scheduled game between the Pirates and Shockers which was slate to be played in Greenville, NC.

If the game is not rescheduled before then, the teams will play on back-to-back days on Feb. 21 and 22, in Wichita.

The Shockers’ next scheduled game is against the University of Mississippi on Jan. 2 in Oxford, MS. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.