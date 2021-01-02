Shockers pick up critical road victory, win fifth straight game

Wichita State sophomore, Tyson Etienne communicates the next play to his teammates during a game against Newman University on Dec. 30 at Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (6-2) defeated Mississippi (5-3), 83-79, Saturday evening in a non-conference matchup hosted by the Rebels.

The Shockers shot the ball effeciently in the first half but still found themselves trailing at halftime by a score of 41-39. WSU went 14-26 (53.8%) from the field but the team’s eight turnovers caused the Shockers to face a deficit after 20 minutes of play.

With 7:39 left in the game, Mississippi took its largest lead by a score of 69-62. WSU was able to respond down the stretch, and reigned victorious after outscoring the Rebels 21-10.

WSU shot 52% (26-50) from the floor and 45% (9-20) from downtown. The Shockers had two players finish in double figures— Tyson Etienne and Alterique Gilbert. Etienne was able to tally a career-high 29 points while going 5-9 on three-pointers.

The Rebels shot 42% from the field and 35% from downtown. Devontae Shuler led Ole Miss with 20 points.

The Shockers were able to win the rebounding battle, out-rebounding the Rebels 33-31. Both teams scored 26 points in the paint in the contest.

The Shockers will be back in action on Wednesday to face off against Houston at a road game at 7 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN+.