KBOR approves WSU presidential profile

The Kansas Board of Regents approved the Wichita State presidential profile — a document listing the university president’s job description, expectations, and more — during their virtual meeting Wednesday.

According to the profile, the committee is looking for someone who will take the university “to the next level, in an ever-changing educational landscape.”

“Our next leader will provide a comprehensive vision to advance our university, building on achievements in recent years that have elevated Wichita State’s profile as a university committed to providing an accessible, affordable and impactful education, fostering a talent pipeline, and growing and diversifying the economy,” the leadership profile states.

The document provides eight “presidential attributes” the committee is looking for in a prospective candidate. The attributes are: strong character, proven leader, visionary, fundraiser, communicator, economic driver, visible presence, and someone who has a passion for higher education.

The profile also includes an in-depth description of WSU and a look at the Wichita area— including a list of the city’s major employers.

Anyone who has questions about the position is encouraged to contact the AGB Search representatives Sally Mason or Garry Owens. Those who apply must submit their application materials by March 8.

The last time KBOR approved a president profile for WSU was in June of 2019 after the passing of late President John Bardo. That search led to the hiring of now former President Jay Golden who resigned just merely nine months after his first day on the job for reasons that are still unknown.

The presidential search will be closed, which means that presidential candidates’ names will not be released to the public and finalists will not meet with anyone outside of the search committee.