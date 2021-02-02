What students can expect from in-person activities

Students from the College of Applied Studies compete against other colleges on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Cessna Stadium.

Despite all in-person events being cancelled last November, Vice President of Student Affairs Teri Hall said they are trying to find a path to safely put on in-person events this semester.

“There’s some guidelines being distributed to registered student organizations right now that allows for some mission-critical events like recruitments or elections … to take place as long as they can take place within the county guidelines of 25 or fewer people in a group,” Hall said.

Student involvement purchases six outdoor heaters through a grant that student organizations can use to hold safe in-person, outdoor events.

“In the spring, there will be an opportunity for student groups to reserve those heaters to be able to have larger events outside,” Hall said.

Hall said that while student organizations should consider how their events could possibly transition to a virtual format, she said that she is hoping to find a middle ground so students can enjoy events while still staying safe amidst a pandemic.

“We’re trying to help student groups as best we can … I’ve been proud of the work that they have done, but we still have to hold the course, we’ve still got to get through this for the next couple of months because we’re not out of the woods yet,” Hall said.

When attending in-person events, Hall said students should remember to stay six feet apart and wear their masks correctly. All of the rooms in the Rhatigan Center have hand sanitizer stations for students to use.

Hall said students should help to keep each other accountable, by reminding them to wear masks and follow social distancing.

“People want to see each other, students in particular want to see each other and do things together, but it’s still not completely safe,” Hall said. “We’re gonna get through this, and we just need to remind each other to keep at it, and to make good decisions when it comes to the kind of things that we are doing and who we are spending our time with.”