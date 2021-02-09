10th+Annual+Art+That+Touches+Your+Heart+Exhibit+featured+at+Cadman

The Cadman Art Gallery has unveiled the 10th Annual “Art That Touches Your Heart” exhibit. The exhibit was made possible due to the efforts of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the Art That Touches Your Heart Foundation, and the Mulberry Art Gallery

The theme for this year’s presentation is Art Your Mask. The exhibit features a wonderful display of pieces that shine a light on the African-American experience throughout the history of the United States. The variety of artwork ranges from self-portraits of African-American leaders, to black-and-white portrayals of protests during the Civil Rights movement including sit-ins and marches.

Local and global artists created incredibly impressive artwork on display for the “Art That Touches Your Heart” exhibit. Artists from Wichita, Kansas City, Dallas, San Francisco, New York all contributed.

The 10th Annual “Art That Touches Your Heart” exhibit can be viewed at the Wilson K. Cadman Art Gallery, located at the North side of the Rhatigan Student Center. The exhibit will be on display until Feb. 19, 2021.