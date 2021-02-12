WSU’s weekend matchup against SMU gets postponed

Wichita State redshirt senior Alterique Gilbert drives to the basket during the game against Temple at Charles Koch Arena on Feb. 7.

Wichita State men’s basketball conference game against Southern Methodist on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within SMU’s program, the American Athletic Conference announced on Friday.

Rescheduling information has yet to be announced. This is the second time WSU’s matchup with the Mustangs has been postponed.

The Shockers still have to reschedule matchups against East Carolina, South Florida and Cinicnnati. WSU is slated to play East Carolina and Memphis this week but both programs are currently on pause.

If the game is played, the Shockers will host off Memphis on Thursday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.