Campus to remain closed Tuesday due to weather, possible power outages

Wichita State’s campus will remain closed tomorrow, Feb. 16 due to inclement weather and possible power outages across Wichita. As of 3:50p.m. Monday, the temperature is 1 degree with a -17 wind chill.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said on Twitter that Evergy Power is conducting rolling blackouts in the coming days of 30-60 minutes each to preserve power due to the extreme weather and stress to the power supply. Kansans are being asked to cut down their energy usage to help generate enough power for the city.

By closing campus tomorrow, campus electricity demands will be reduced by 35%.

All classes — including remote and Zoom— are cancelled because the power outages might impact students’ and employee’s access to the internet.

Earlier today, campus experienced a power outage that included Shocker Hall. Campus police said that the generators were on to keep the buildings warm.