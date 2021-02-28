SGA passes resolution supporting higher education funding in light of a proposed cut

In light of the Kansas governor’s proposed $42 million cut from KBOR universities, Wichita State Student Government Association passed a resolution Wednesday in support of higher education funding.

“Upon review of the Governor’s proposed budget, we firmly believe the proposed … cut to higher education funding from the prior fiscal year further places an unfair economic burden onto the students of Kansas Board of Regents institutions, worsening the already detrimental economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the resolution reads.

The proposed budget would cut $4.5 million from WSU specifically, Senator Ella Perkins said.

The resolution encourages the state legislature to restore higher education funding to the same budget it had in the previous fiscal year, urging representatives to “commit to the lowering of tuition and related costs to attend KBOR institutions.” Every KBOR university SGA passed the same resolution.

The resolution passed with 38 in favor and 0 against.