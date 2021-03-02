Student Health Services named a vaccine distribution site
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has named Wichita State’s Student Health Services as a vaccine distribution site, according to a university release.
It is unknown when WSU will receive the vaccines, but until then, the university is preparing so that they will be able to start administering vaccines as soon as they arrive.
WSU will follow the county’s phased vaccine distribution plan, and access to the vaccine on campus will depend on the number of doses the county sends.
Lindsay Smith is the Editor in Chief for The Sunflower. Smith is a sophomore majoring in journalism and minoring in creative writing with hopes of pursuing...
