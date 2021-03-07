Members of the Student Fee Committee meet for deliberations on Monday, Mar. 18, 2019.

Student fees hearings begin tomorrow, March 8, and deliberations will begin Wednesday afternoon.

The Student Fees Committee is responsible for hearing budget recommendations from organizations funded by student fees each spring, as well as making its own recommendations to the Student Senate. If passed by the senate, recommendations are then sent to the university president for final approval.

Hearings and deliberations will be held in-person this year with limited attendance. Only one individual from each entity requesting fees can be there for their hearing and the rest can attend over Zoom. All meetings will be livestreamed on SGA’s Youtube channel.

This year, the committee will be allocating roughly $10.3 million of student fees money to different organizations.

Organizations requesting student fees money this year include Student involvement, the Student Government Association, The Sunflower, among others.

A breakdown of the committee’s schedule is below:

Hearings: March 8-11

Submission to speaker: March 12

Budget and Finance Committee: March 16

First read to the Student Senate: March 24

Second read: March 31

Final read and vote: April 7

President review: April 9

Formal submission to university: April 12