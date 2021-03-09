Wichita State planning to expand in-person activities for Fall 2021

Event staff members warm up before the start of Clash of the Colleges. The event was held on Friday, Aug. 21 at Cessna Stadium.

Wichita State’s campus will hopefully look more normal for fall 2021.

The university is taking steps to safely expand their in-person classes, events, and engagement activities for the fall 2021 semester, according to a university release.

The decision was made after the recent decline in COVID cases and hospitalizations, more available testing, and the vaccines that have proven to be effective.

The university hasn’t come to a final plan for just how the campus re-opening process will look like, but is remaining flexible in case the need to change operations becomes apparent.

“As always, the health, safety and well-being of our entire campus community remains our top priority, and we will continue evaluate and plan next steps in accordance with all federal, state ad local public health and government guidelines,” Interim Provost Shirley Lefever said in an email sent to students, faculty, and staff.

The county is currently at a 3% positivity rate, and has seen a consistent drop the last couple of weeks. as of Feb. 26, the university has tested 4,944 individuals with 334 positive, which is a 6.8% positivity rate, according to the university dashboard.