Sedgwick+County+now+accepting+vaccine+appointments+for+higher+education+faculty+and+staff

Sedgwick County is now accepting appointments for higher education faculty and staff, according to emails sent out to both Newman University and Friends University. Wichita State has yet to publicly notify their faculty and staff.

Higher education faculty and staff are included in Phase 2 critical worker category of the County’s vaccine distribution plan. Individuals can schedule an appointment for their first dose on Sedgwick County’s website.

